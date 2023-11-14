The club together with the midfielder for better or for worse: the two-year extension of the contract has been formalized, the disqualification for the betting case will end next May. The technical director: “We want to provide him with all the support he needs, he knows that we are counting on him and waiting for him”

Giuseppe Nigro

Immediately after the disqualification for the betting case, Juventus had formally "confirmed its full support for Nicolò Fagioli in tackling this path". And he followed the words with facts: the extension of the contract of the midfielder born in 2001 with the Juventus club until the new deadline of 2028 is now official, therefore five years from now. An active support and a clear vote of confidence for the recovery of Fagioli, who arrived at Juve when he was 14 years old, which follows the decision already taken not to suspend the payment of his salary during the period of disqualification.

OLD AND NEW AGREEMENT — The new contract provides for an adjustment of the salary with the raising of the fixed base from just under one million to around 1.5, consistently with Fagioli's different status compared to when he signed the previous agreement expiring in 2026: Juventus had him formalized in August 2022 upon the midfielder's return from loan to Cremonese in Serie B with which he had won promotion to Serie A, therefore before the explosion in the autumn of a year ago. Since then, Fagioli has played 22 games out of 23 in Serie A, 17 of which as a starter, before breaking his collarbone in May, also earning his first official call-up to the senior national team in November 2022.

Giuntili's word — "We confirm what we had already had the opportunity to communicate a few weeks ago: we support Nicolò Fagioli in his therapeutic and training journey, and we want to provide him with all the support he will need in the coming months", said Cristiano Giuntoli, Juventus technical director, commenting the announcement. "The renewal of the player's contract goes exactly in this direction, but not only: Nicolò is a very important player for us, his technical quality and his tactical intelligence are known to everyone, and we are convinced that his return to the pitch will be for us an added value of primary importance. So Fagioli must know, and knows, that he can continue to work, training every day with the team, with the necessary serenity. And he also knows that we are counting on him and waiting for him."