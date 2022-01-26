Once made official, Dusan Vlahovic’s will be a historic blow for Juve and for Italian football. A transfer of this magnitude, in January, moreover in a phase that sees the impact of Covid forcing every club to a net reduction in costs, can only make history. But it will also have cascading effects, although it is not necessary to talk about some kind of demobilization. However, a rather delicate situation remains to be defined, at least as much as Paulo’s Dybala: is the one referring to the future of Matthijs de Ligt. For some time now he has been discussing the future of the Dutch central, increasingly Juve leader despite his young age and now entered the second part of his five-year contract. Own in fact, the Oolandesone represents the precious and most coveted piece on the international market, at the end of the season there will be two years left to expire and concrete and rapid speeches will be made on its future: either renewal or departure is an aut or that has not yet been defined, but it is far from excluded as a scenario. Except that a renewal would be possible with a downsizing of the salary, while the sale in the face of a top-level offer could go to reinforce a market that will have to see Juve intervene in practically every department especially if the various other renewals of expiring players. should lead to several black smokes. AND there is Chelsea that has already started the offensive, leading a platoon made up of practically all the top European clubs: the release clause speaks of at least 125 million, even less may be enough to get a hearing at Continassa, remembering that however Juve will still have to pay two installments of 15 million to Ajax. THE SUBSTITUTE – We are therefore also working for the defense to come. There is Daniele Rugani who is deserving confirmation, your contract is very long and an extension to spread the salary is not excluded (too high for an alternative), Leonardo Bonucci is sure to be there, while for Giorgio Chiellini the participation of the National team in the World Cup could be decisive. Therefore, De Ligt or not De Ligt, another central must be sought and Juve are following the zero parameters market with great attention: Rudiger the favorite but there is the competition of Psg and Real above all, always welcome the profile of Romagnoli, also carefully follow the related events Gannets And Christensen. And if De Ligt really were to leave, the necessary defensive shots could become two. Eyes open, or rather wide open, at the end of the season the situation linked to the Dutch will be a priority and will hold court for a long time.