The two most discussed players on the transfer market have confirmed that they are ready to become the team’s driving forces in the season that has just begun: against Udinese one goal each, and one assist for the Serbian

Livia Taglioli

It had never happened to Juve in Serie A. Also for this reason the first season suggests that the championship of Allegri's team was born under a lucky star. Chiesa scores immediately, on an assist from his department colleague, Vlahovic doubles in the 20th minute on a penalty, then Rabiot will secure the match. Two messages, loud and clear: the two most discussed players on the transfer market – and around whom the rumors have not yet completely died down – are ready to be the driving forces behind this new Juve, and compared to last season the two players they are reborn. Physically and spiritually, after dismissing their respective injuries and demonstrating, starting from the look with which they entered the pitch at the Udinese Arena, a very different ferocity from last season. In the background the goals of Osimhen and Lautaro who also put Napoli and Inter on the launch pad with their braces against Frosinone and Monza: the Scudetto race has officially begun.

PREVIOUS — In reality there is a precedent in black and white, even if in the Europa League: in March the two forwards scored a goal each against Freiburg. Not much, but we must not forget that Vlahovic made his debut in the Juve shirt on 6 February 2022, when Chiesa had already undergone surgery after the injury he had incurred in January, against Roma, then remaining out until 6 November of the year last. The pair have therefore given their best so far under the net in the purple shirt, in the 2019-20 season: against Monza Vlahovic had signed a brace offering Chiesa the assist for the trio; against Napoli they had scored one goal each; against Samp even a brace each.

GOAL TWINS — That the two have a great desire for redemption – and to redeem themselves together after an interim season in black and white causes their own physical problems and general woes for the club – has also appeared evident in recent weeks: Chiesa was the star of a crackling pre-season, the Serbian is managed a bit but when he took the field he made goals and celebrations talk: Dybala the first – who replied after the goal against Udinese, lifting his shirt to shoulder height as if to reaffirm his strength and pride to wear the Juventus jersey -, welcoming and returning the hug of his teammates the second time. Equally peremptory were the celebrations in the match against Udinese: those tiger eyes of which we had lost track were seen again in the Church, Vlahovic himself expressed his joy with furious satisfaction. They both left the field before 90′, greeted by the ovation of the public, with Chiesa also accompanied by a kiss from Vlahovic. They've been dreaming of the time to play together again for a long time: the opportunity has come, and they didn't let it slip away.