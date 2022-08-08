Alvaro Morata, a hurricane on Juve. Not only for the three goals scored, but above all for the inconclusive summit that preceded the friendly match with Atletico Madrid. The Juventus willingness to raise the offer to around 20 million was not enough to move the Colchoneros, who are even now asking for more than the 25 million expected in recent weeks. A stiffening that greatly complicates the Juventus plans.