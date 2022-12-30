Juventus ended the year with a draw in the friendly match against Standard Liège: it finished 1-1 at the Allianz Stadium, with an own goal from Danilo in the 32nd minute following an empty exit by Szczesny and a penalty scored by Soulé in the 56th minute. Thus ends after eight games in a row (6 in Serie A and two in friendly) the streak of matches without goals conceded, but above all there are the absences of Chiesa and De Sciglio. Allegri alternates all the players at his disposal on the pitch, including the young players of the Next Gen.