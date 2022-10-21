Juventus beat Empoli 4-0 in anticipation of the eleventh matchday of Serie A 2022-2023. The success allows the bianconeri to rise to 19 points, while the Tuscans remain at 11.

The team coached by Allegri, fresh from the victory in the derby, immediately unlocks the result. Kostic from the left sends an inviting ball into the area, Kean guesses the time of insertion and Vicario’s flat hole: 1-0 at 8 ‘. The goal allows Juve to play smoothly and Kean touches an encore in the 11th minute with a conclusion rejected by De Winter. Empoli tries to shake up and advances the center of gravity, without however creating real opportunities.

It was Juve, in the 32nd minute, that touched the goal again. McKennie crosses, Kean takes off but with the header he does not frame the goal. On the overturn in front, first Tuscan chance: Destro tries to surprise Szczesny who rejects. At 36 ‘McKennie wasted a great chance, hitting Vicario in full from an excellent position. Empoli remains hooked to the game and in the final of the first fraction tries to take control of the operations: too little to break through.

At the start of the second half the hosts placed the knockout blow and closed the games with an abundant half hour in advance. McKennie guesses the detachment on a corner from the right, the ball in the net and 2-0 in the 55th minute. The goal turns off Empoli, which disappears from the field. Juve sees the three of a kind, signed by Kean, canceled for offside. The goal came shortly after: Rabiot scored with a header from a corner from the left: 3-0 in the 82nd minute. Before the credits, there is also poker. Danilo fits in, Rabiot just has to put the ball in the goal: 4-0.