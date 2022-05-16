Paulo Dybala in tears for the farewell to Juventus. At the end of the 2-2 draw with Lazio, the Argentine gives in to emotion. The number 10 will leave Juve at the end of the season, the club does not intend to renew the expiring contract. Dybala is celebrated by his teammates, who toss him into the air. Then it’s up to Leonardo Bonucci, the next captain after Giorgio Chiellini’s farewell, to push Dybala to receive the applause of the South curve.

Dazn’s cameras in the stands linger on the faces of very young fans in tears at the farewell of the idol. In an evening full of emotions, boos are heard for the Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.