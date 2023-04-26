There Juventus continues to go through a complicated period: after the defeat against Napoli on Sunday, the bianconeri are called to get up immediately in view of the return semi-final of the Coppa Italia, which they will play at San Siro against Inter tomorrow night, but also off the pitch I’m struggling with some problems.

The latest comes from today’s trading close: after the reconstruction of some press organs that hypothesize a possible exclusion from the European cups by UEFA towards the black and white club, with a decision that would be taken independently of the Italian sports justice, the club’s title in Piazza Affari closed in decline. After a day on the downside, the black and white stock closed down by 7.6% to 0.3 euro, a symptom of the fear even good investors about what the future could hold. Having said that, speaking precisely of the future, be careful: on the market , the Juventus management would be thinking of a double blow to scream<<<