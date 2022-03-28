Last week opened with news that shocked much of the world of Juventus and Italian football in general: the lack of agreement between the bianconeri and Paulo Dybala for the renewal of the contract expiring on June 30th. There Joya it will thus be free on a free transfer, but in the meantime from the parts of Continassa the managers continue to reflect on the future of the other players who are experiencing a situation similar to that of the Argentine.

AGREEMENT WITH PERIN – Among these there is also Mattia Perin, born in ’92, the deputy of Tek Szczesny has returned permanently this season after injuries and loans in recent years. In the past, Gian Piero Gasperini has decided to rely on him for his Atalanta and some requests, not from Goddesshas also arrived in recent months. However, the choice of Perin and Juve is to move forward together and in the next few days the signature on the contract extension is expected.. The new deadline should be set for 2024, with the possibility of including an option for a further season to be spent in Turin.