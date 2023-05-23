“Leaving Juve at a time like this would be cowardly. It’s incredible. They took 10 points away from us 10 minutes into the match. Juve are second on the pitch.” Massimiliano Allegri blurts out after the clamorous defeat that the bianconeri received 4-1 on the Empoli field. The knockout comes after the sentence which imposed a new penalty on Juve for the capital gains case: -10 points and the bianconeri dropped to 59 points, in seventh place.

“Right now we don’t know what Juve will play for next season, if they’ll make the Europa League or if they won’t let them play. These things concern the management, we certainly can’t sell what isn’t: at the moment we can’t say that Juventus will be able to fight to win next year. They tell us once and for all where Juventus must be and they tell us. It’s a trickle. At a certain point, that’s enough…”, Allegri tells Dazn.

The defeat comes at the end of yet another mediocre performance. “We can’t find any alibis, we have to compact ourselves: there are 6 points up for grabs and we’re playing against Milan on Sunday. Of course it’s a strange situation, the sentence came 10 minutes before the match. We started well on the pitch, then we conceded the 2 goals. We could have closed the gap and instead we conceded the third goal. This doesn’t justify the mental breakdown,” he said. “Before the match we were second in the standings, then we found ourselves 10 points down. That’s how it went but we can’t blame the boys for anything. The next 10 days will be tough, it’s a surreal situation. The team scored 69 points and she is second on the field,” she repeats.