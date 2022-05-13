On the menu, spaghetti. Juventus are wondering who is the most likely purchase for summer 2022 and the best answer, at the moment, leads to Argentina. Angel Di Maria, known as Fideo, “spaghetti”, thinks seriously about Juventus. Juventus, and how not?, He reciprocates. There is no material for a handshake in the next few days because both – the Lady and the Spaghetti – are reasoning, evaluating, imagining the future. The latest twists on Juve’s attack and Di Maria’s career, however, suggest that the big yes is possible.