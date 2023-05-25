The club will have to get rid of the heavier salaries. Via Paredes, Vlahovic in the balance, Pogba remains one of the tops

Champions or no Champions, this is the dilemma. Whether or not Juventus will participate in the most important competition next year will inevitably affect the transfer market. At the moment there are few hopes, indeed very few, because in addition to winning the last two matches, the bianconeri should hope that Milan do not beat Verona and that Atalanta and Roma also get stuck. In addition there is then the sword of Damocles of UEFA, which could intervene with the exclusion even in the event of qualification. Massimiliano Allegri was clear after the match in Empoli: depending on where the Lady will play, the strategies will also change. Translated: the club will have to resize salaries above all, trying to cut the players who earn the most, as well as putting the valuable pieces on the market.

DV9 sacrifice — That’s why Dusan Vlahovic seems to be the player most at risk: he earns a lot (7 million) and was paid a lot just a year and a half ago, but he’s young and highly rated, despite the fact that last season was disappointing, and there’s no shortage of suitors. Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich like him and it is conceivable that the big foreign companies will give him a little thought, also having the possibility of guaranteeing him the same salary, if not even higher. His agent Darko Ristic had already done a round of polls in January and has probably already got back to work. See also Prandelli says goodbye: "Enough of training. The next bench? At the park with the grandchildren"

Rabiot to zero — Without Champions Vlahovic risks becoming an indispensable sacrifice. Dusan’s salary is the same as Adrien Rabiot’s, who arrived 4 summers ago at zero and, barring sensational surprises, will leave as a free agent at the end of June. The Frenchman is a protégé of Allegri, who had asked the club to try to keep him. The player’s mother-agent, Veronique, said she was willing to negotiate but only at the end of the season. Without the most important Cup, Juventus’ position would become much weaker: it would be difficult for a boy in full maturity, after a year at high levels and with the possibility of marrying for free, to decide to stay on for love of the black and white colours. In addition, the club, without the revenues that come from Europe, would find it more difficult to guarantee him such a rich contract.

Paredes and Pogba — Certainly the Lady will get rid of the 7 million that Leandro Paredes earns, on loan from PSG: the obligation to buy lapsed with the failure to qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League and Juventus had already decided not to buy him (too 22 million, seen also unsatisfactory performance), all the more so he won’t change his mind now, on the contrary he will take advantage of it to lighten the wage bill. However, the heaviest salary ever is that of Paul Pogba, 8 million net per season plus 2 in bonuses: the contract is long (another 3 years) as well as onerous and after the ghost season of the Octopus it is difficult for anyone to come forward to buy him . In addition, the player is sure he can redeem himself in the black and white shirt and does not even consider the possibility of a farewell, even in the event that he is left without Europe. Therefore Juve will in a certain sense be forced to restart from Pogba, in the hope that he will be able to get out of the nightmare of injuries. See also F1 | Alonso: "More than 100% happy to have chosen Aston Martin"

Fideo turns around — Another heavy signing is that of Angel Di Maria, who has signed a year for 6 million. Juve, initially intending to offer him a one-year renewal (taking advantage of the Growth Decree) changed their mind after the last opaque tests of Fideo. Without the Cup, it’s better to start again from young people and more sustainable salaries.

May 25, 2023 (change May 25, 2023 | 12:26)

