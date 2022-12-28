The Bianconeri Argentines will miss the match against Cremonese, while Dybala’s return to Roma is expected tomorrow and Lautaro Martinez’s to Inter on the 30th

Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes will return to Turin on January 2nd. The new world champions will be the last to return, while Rabiot is expected at Continassa tomorrow to resume training. On Friday Juve will play a friendly against Standard Liège: the Argentinians will start working from the beginning of next week, targeting at most a piece of the match against Udinese and more likely the big match on January 13 against Napoli. They will both be out at the resumption on the Cremonese field, as expected.

VALUE ADDED — Allegri gave Di Maria and Paredes a few more days due to the celebrations on their return to Argentina as world champions and because – calendar in hand – little would have changed for the purposes of the scheduled activity. While Rabiot, defeated in the final against France, wanted to bring his return forward by one day, considering that he was supposed to return on December 30th. However, there was some controversy among the fans: Di Maria and Paredes arrived last summer to raise the team’s level, but in the first part of the season they were partially disappointed. “Di Maria is an extraordinary player, he will have to be an added value for the second part of the season. Like Paredes – Allegri’s response after the last test with Rijeka -. The whole team must be aware that we have five important months, the The minimum goal is to stay in the first four places and try to bring Napoli closer, who are traveling very fast. We also have the Italian Cup and the Europa League: it would be nice to go all the way and play 36 games.” See also F1 | Alpine: the ingenious move to spend more money on development

TOWARDS RECOVERY — Thus the disappointment among the fans grows not so much for the slight postponement in the return, initially scheduled for 29/30 December, but for their certain absence from the first championship and for the difference compared to other Argentines, who have already returned or are about to restart training sessions with their clubs. For example, Dybala will return to Rome tomorrow, Lautaro Martinez is expected by Inter for the 30th, while Lisandro Martinez has already returned to Manchester United today. But evidently Allegri had already decided not to rely on him for the away match in Cremona, along the lines of what was done with McKennie and Kostic, who returned just before the friendly match in London with Arsenal and were not called up. As for those unavailable for the recovery, Cuadrado is rather concerned, who yesterday underwent a checkup at J Medical and is not yet close to being reinstated in the group. Knee therapy is going well, but the injury could still take some time and – according to the projection – even threatens to keep him out of action until the end of January. Pending the return of De Sciglio, who should already make it for the Cremonese, there is a full emergency in the right lane. See also The 5 successes of Real Madrid in their match against Levante

