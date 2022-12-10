To really understand, you have to start from the end and then travel backwards following the traces left over the course of a lifetime. We must start from the end because it is the moment of farewell to give us the exact perception of what we have been, of what we have done. Today Alessandro Del Piero is the man that all Juve fans would like in the new management of the club for what he has sown in 19 years as a footballer, sublimated by the wonderful popular celebration of 13 May 2012: the most spontaneous and engaging tribute that could be to imagine. When Michel Platini stopped playing, the greeting to the stadium lasted a couple of minutes: a hand raised under the curve, a few furtive tears and adieu.