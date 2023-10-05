Alessandro Del Piero in Saudi Arabia? The rumor spreads across X that the former footballer could become sporting director of Al Nassr, one of the top clubs in the very rich Saudi League. No confirmation, no news attributable to local media. The voice is enough to animate the black and white part of the social network. Del Piero, soon to turn 49, left Juve in 2012, after having contributed to the rebirth of the Scudetto. The former number 10 ended his career away from Turin, with an adventure between Australia and India. For years Del Piero has been a popular TV commentator in Italy and abroad. His name has been linked to a managerial role in Juventus in recent months, characterized by the revolution at Juventus with the exit of Andrea Agnelli due to the investigations into the club’s accounts. The idea of ​​seeing Del Piero as manager in Saudi Arabia, in the club where Cristiano Ronaldo plays, seems to divide the Juventus fans: some feel ‘betrayed’, but the majority would take note without drama.