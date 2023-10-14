Contacts, meetings, surveys. Juventus’ priority for January is the midfield and it couldn’t be otherwise with Paul Pogba suspended for doping and Nicolò Fagioli dealing with the illegal betting case. But at Continassa they are also looking around for a playmaker/winger (Berardi, Sudakov or Bernardeschi) and for the summer of 2024 the antennas are focused on the possible opportunities that may arise in defense. Alex Sandro, currently on the sidelines due to injury, is out of contract and will say goodbye on a free transfer at the end of the season. The Brazilian, in Turin since the summer of 2015, could leave from Saudi Arabia. So at Continassa they are tickled by the idea of ​​replacing Alex Sandro with an opportunity. Better if on sale or just free. Like Tiago Djalò and Mario Hermoso. Barring second thoughts, the 23-year-old Lille defender and the 28-year-old Atletico Madrid goalscorer will move on as free agents in July. The Giuntoli-Manna market pair is reported to be always vigilant on the former, while on the latter there is greater coldness compared to previous months.

The feeling, right now, is that Juventus wants to wait for Djalò, struggling with the final part of his rehabilitation after knee ligament surgery. The Portuguese, previously a protagonist in Milan’s Primavera team and who joined Lille in 2019 in the Leao operation, has been out of action since March. After seven months spent in the infirmary, his return is approaching. Besides Lille, Juventus is also waiting for him on the pitch. Between the end of the calendar year and the beginning of 2024, the Bianconeri will check Djalò’s physical conditions with the aim of then signing the player on a free transfer ahead of the summer. Thinking about it doesn’t always mean succeeding in the market. What seems certain is that the Bianconeri, barring delays or physical setbacks on the Portuguese’s part, seem intent on making an attempt. The technical aspects are intertwined with the economic ones. Djalò at zero, even if he is back from injury, could prove to be an excellent investment, especially from a future perspective. The former Sporting and Milan player is only 23 years old and at Lille, before the knee knockout, he exploded with all his strength. Enough to attract the interest of the Premier League’s big names. If Djalò were at the end of his contract at the moment and in top form, Juventus probably couldn’t even think about competing for him against the rich English clubs. The current situation, however, allows director Giuntoli and director Manna to try to anticipate at the cost of taking some risks.