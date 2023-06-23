At the turn of the week, the Frenchman’s response to the Bianconeri’s proposal is expected, who in case of non-confirmation will look beyond Frattesi’s profile

Adrien Rabiot has had a proposal from Juventus in hand for some time to stay in Turin for another year. Not that he can detach himself too much from the figures he has received in recent years but, with a view to reducing costs that the club is adopting, the increase in the variable part linked to bonuses, which he has been offered, is to be understood as already exception to the rule that is only done for a top player to be retained. Max Allegri would like to find him again at Continassa on 10 July, the date on which the new season's meeting is set: the midfielder has promised the coach to also consider the hypothesis of his stay, this keeps alive the hopes of the Juventus club. Even if the risk of seeing him leave for a richer offer from the Premier League is all there.

THE BOND WITH ALLEGRI — The player's stay in Turin for four years was growing. In the first years in black and white, with Sarri and Pirlo, Adrien was perceived as one of the main disappointments of the last Juventus period, a bit like in the first season with Allegri. Unlike his predecessors, however, Max managed to convince Rabiot to take better care of finishing in front of goal and to exploit his physique in insertions, so as to be much more than a simple well-structured halfback: he even managed to get him to sign many goals. For returning to a high level, the player is grateful to the coach and his collaborators: in the future the midfielder sees himself in the Premier League, but – should the train of a top club not pass immediately – he could also postpone the appointment and stay still a little under the Mole.

WAITING FOR A RESPONSE — Relations are good with Juve, but the club cannot wait too long with the risk of being left empty-handed. For this reason, in the meantime, Manna works on the alternatives: Frattesi is almost nuanced (between Inter, on pole, and Milan), the alternative ideas lead to the names of Milinkovic Savic and Thomas Partey. Profiles already known to the lists provided by Allegri in the last market sessions, but who would still be dropped in the face of the "yes" for the renewal of Rabiot. In the meantime, he reflects together with his mother Veronique, without exposing himself even too much. On the other hand, the midfielder market has only been moved by the first deals for a few days, the domino effect could only be at the beginning. These are hot hours because Juve expects a response from Rabiot within this week, even though they can still be flexible for a few more days.