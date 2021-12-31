It is no mystery that Dejan Kulusevski is on the market, and that he is one of the few players, if not the only one, through whom Juventus could think of making cash during the January market. The cases of Arthur and Ramsey, for which Juventus can hope (but it is difficult) only in transfers through the loan (for the Brazilian) or the consensual resolution (for the Welshman).

THE FIGURE TO SELL – As for Kulusevski, in the face of an offer of around 35 million, Juve would have no doubts in giving the go-ahead for the sale. We are talking about a not very high figure for a class of 2000 that two years ago (January 2, 2020) Juve withdrew from Atalanta for just 35 million (including bonuses), and then left him half-season on loan to Parma, before taking him. in Turin.

THE SITUATION IN PREMIER – The year and a half in black and white so far has been marked by more shadows than lights, but the age and potential of the Swede suggest that the amount requested by Juventus is adequate, in particular for the Premier market, where Kulusevski boasts several admirers. Among these there are certainly Fabio Paratici’s Arsenal and Tottenham, the manager who brought Kulusevski to Juve and who now would not disdain replyre the same operation to the advantage of the Spurs. Instead, Antonio Conte seems to be less enthusiastic, the Tottenham coach who, if he were to draw at Juve, would rather bet on Weston McKennie, rather than on Kulusevski.

NO TO EXCHANGES – The market has just started, and on the Kulusevski front there may be developments soon. For the moment, no one has offered Juventus only cash for Kulusevski, but there have been some hypothesis of exchange (the name of the Argentine class of 1996 has also appeared Young Lo Celso, under Tottenham). Arrivabene, Nedved and Cherubini, however, do not hear us from this point of view: Juve’s position is clear, Kulusevski can only leave for money, without exchanges.