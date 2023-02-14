The first operation of the new Juventus management, of the president Gianluca Ferrero, of the CEO Maurizio Scanavino and of the new head of the Sport Area Francesco Calvo, is the renewal of Danilo’s contract. The Brazilian defender signed the extension this morning: it would have expired in June 2024, but he extended it until 2025 and the new agreements (in addition to the salary adjustment) provide for a renewal option for yet another year.

There was already an understanding between the parties, the will to go forward was common and there was no upside-down on the part of the player: in short, today’s match was completed in a few minutes, a handshake and the awareness that he is the heir of Bonucci, current Juventus captain but expiring in a year (2024). Danilo is one of the most experienced players in the squad who has bonded most with the black and white colors in recent years, one of the main references for Max Allegri and his teammates in the locker room. He chose the number 6 shirt to honor Gaetano Scirea: it took him little to understand the values ​​of the club, he made them his own and is ready to pass them on for a while longer.