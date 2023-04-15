Interviewed by The Athletic Danilo spoke about Juve’s all-Brazilian defense: the former City would like Casemiro in Turin

Defense is the best offensea saying that the Juve Of Merry decided to follow to the letter. The Bianconeri are a solid and compact team, aiming to defend themselves and restart. A strategy that can only work if you have a level rearguard available and luckily the Old Lady has one.

Interviewed by The AthleticDaniel he said: “Lucky you haveI love this ability not to suffer. We defend as a family and put everything on the pitch. There is always someone ready to make an extra slip, to double up or to talk, to help his partner. This is the beauty of Juventus“.

On the all-Brazilian defense, the former Manchester City added: “Having a completely Brazilian defense is a source of pride. There is a very specific school here… we learned well thanks to Bonucci, Chiellini and Barzagli. Brazilian players are important everywhere in Europe, and are often also captains: Thiago Silva at Chelsea, Marquinhos at PSG, Alisson and Ederson at Liverpool and Manchester City, Casemiro at Real before and at United now. If I could bring another Brazilian to Turin I would bring Casemiro. I would love to have him in the team e you would feel at home here“. And speaking of the market, attention: just now News has arrived that makes Juve fans dream! <<< See also 6 tricks to eat less during the holidays - Nutrition

April 15, 2023 (change April 15, 2023 | 20:12)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Juve #Danilo #Casemiro #Turin #feel #home