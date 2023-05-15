New injury for Paul Pogba. The 29-year-old French midfielder from Juventus, in his first game as a starter this season, is injured in the 21st minute of the home match against Cremonese. After a cross, Pogba collapses due to what – according to the first news – would be a muscle problem in his quadriceps. The number 10, consoled by his teammates, leaves the field in tears and gives way to Arek Milik.

The French comes from a troubled year to say the least. During the preparation last summer he suffered a meniscus tear which he tried to overcome with conservative therapy. Only after several months did he decide to undergo surgery. Now, after a very slow break-in, the new stop.