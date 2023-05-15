Juventus beat Cremonese 2-0 in the match valid for the 35th day of Serie A 2022-2023 and climbed to 69 points, keeping second place alone. Cremonese remains penultimate at 24 points. The match, resolved in the second half by Allegri’s team, ends with Pogba’s new injury. The Frenchman, in his first race as a starter of the season and after 390 days, was knocked out by a muscle problem in his left leg and left the field in tears.

Juve struggled to create chances in the first half against opponents who defended in order. Pogba’s injury complicates Juventus’ plans and forces Allegri to redesign the current team with the entry of Milik, who partners with Vlahovic up front. Juve finds the balance in the second half, characterized by a long series of opportunities. Cremonese wavers due to the conclusions of Chiesa, Paredes and Rabiot. In the 55th minute, the hosts break through. Fagioli receives on the edge of the area and shoots with his right foot: ball under the crossbar, 1-0. With the road downhill, the Old Lady manages the pace and tries to double up without revealing herself. The encore comes on an inactive ball. Corner, Milik touches Bremer’s head thanks by signing the 2-0.