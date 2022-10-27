The girls from Montemurro – after the success in the first match on the field of Zurich – recover the disadvantage signed by Cascarino thanks to an own goal by Malard

The first match of the Juventus Women’s season at the Allianz Stadium is a great opportunity to measure the current Juventus level compared to the reigning European champions. Lyon celebrated their eighth success in the Women’s Champions League right here in April, but six months later they show up after a scorching 5-1 defeat to Arsenal. The final draw for 1-1 not only sends the French in search of redemption to empty, but further accredits the girls of Montemurro who – after the success in the first match on the field of Zurich, by 2-0 – jump to the head of the group with 4 points in two games, pending the outcome of the other match, between Arsenal and Zurich. Making it less casual the success obtained last year in the same match (valid for the first leg of the quarter-finals) for 2-1, in comeback: if two clues prove it, the Lady has nothing to envy anyone. , not even at a European level. See also Settler, what a disappointment! The bronze fades against Holland who wins 7-5

LYON FORWARD – Montemurro relies on the best: Bonansea and Beerensteyn are back as owners in support of Girelli, Pedersen shields the defense leaving more freedom of maneuver to Gunnarsdottir, formerly of the race like Peyraud-Magnin. The basic idea of ​​the Juventus fans is to push vertically by attacking the depth from the external corridors, but the first attempts are not successful. While the French make the first ring with Malard after the first quarter of an hour of play: shot blocked by the Juventus goalkeeper. Which later is not without faults in the high output, on 22 ‘, when Lyon found the net of advantage with Cascarino, served with a deep pass by Renard directly from the defensive line. Juve’s first reaction is rather sterile: immediately an oversized shot by Girelli, then an attempt by Beerensteyn from close range (rejected by the goalkeeper) and one by Bonansea (just wide) before the interval. Bompastor loses due to injury Egurrola, forced to leave the field on a stretcher after an involuntary clash with Endler, on the development of a Juventus free kick: it is necessary to interrupt the match for a few minutes, which will be recovered immediately after. See also F2, Barcelona Test | Day 1: Boschung straight to the top

PARI BIANCONERO – At the beginning of the second half Grosso finds himself with a good ball on the edge: he has space and time to aim for the goal, but the conclusion is too weak. However, the Bianconere’s maneuver is more convinced and so, at 51 ‘, Bonansea, well served on the left by Pedersen, dumbfounds Cayman and finds the opening for a cross-shot that Malard, in an attempt to close in a slide, erroneously deflects into his own goal : own goal and match again in balance. With the French trying to raise their center of gravity, the Bianconere find some more space with their forwards. Girelli wasted on an action built by Beerensteyn, while the new entry Bruun did not take advantage of a mistake in the area by Sembrant: low parade by Peyraud-Magnin. Montemurro at this point inserts fresh forces from the bench: Cernoia, Caruso and Cernoia for Bonansea, Gunnarsdottir and Beerensteyn. A little less experience but more enthusiasm in the last twenty minutes, even if the bianconere are no longer dangerous in front of goal. Lyon, who is deluded by a high crossbar hit on a Henry cross-shot, tries to the last but without precision. It ends with one point on each side. See also Napoli "ciapasì" must think big. And meanwhile the astute Allegri ...

