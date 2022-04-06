After the defeat against Inter that seems to have extinguished the last hopes of the championship, at Juve you travel on two parallel tracks: on the one hand there is the great goal of maintaining a fundamental Champions position, on the other the market that will have to see the Juventus club as the absolute protagonist. The idea is to rejuvenate the squad with elements that already know the Italian league well. Nauel Molina, 24 years old today, is certainly a profile that goes well with the new company philosophy. Already champion of South America last summer as a protagonist with Seleccion, he is experiencing the season of definitive consecration with the Udinese shirt: 6 goals and three assists in the league for one of the best right-backs of the 5 main European championships. So much so that his performances have also attracted strong interest from Atletico Madrid’s Cholo Simeone.

30 MILLION IS NEEDED – Udinese are in no hurry to sell the former Boca Juniors, knows he has a talent in his hands in the take-off phase that he can sell to the highest bidder. The Pozzo, despite the excellent relations with both Juventus and Atletico Madrid, do not intend to discount: 30 million euros are needed for the Molina card. Cherubini has memorized what is the request of the Friulian club and will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to start a real negotiation. Nahuel, after touching Inter last summer, feels ready for the big leap into a big one.