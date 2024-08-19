Juventus beat Como 3-0 today, August 19, in the postponed match of the first day of Serie A, played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The match was decided by goals in the 23rd minute by Mbangula, who scored on his Serie A debut, Weah in the 46th minute of the first half and Cambiaso in the 91st minute.

The match

The match started at a very fast pace with both teams cancelling each other out without managing to create any danger in the opponent’s half. We had to wait until the 20th minute for the first chance of the match. Cambiaso’s cross from the right for Vlahovic who took off early and with a twisting header looked for the near post: the ball went just wide. In the 23rd minute the Bianconeri unlocked the match with the debutant MbangulaThe 20-year-old Belgian starts from the left, cuts inside and from the edge of the area unleashes a right-footed shot that beats Reina to the far post.

At 35′ Yildiz’s personal initiative as he advances to the edge of the area, moves the ball to his left and shoots at goal: Reina parries. At 42′ chance for Vlahovic who kicks a free kick from about 25 meters just wide. At 43′ glaring error in setting up by Reina, Locatelli recovers the ball and serves Yildiz, then the pass to Vlahovic who crosses with his left and hits the post. In injury time Juve doubles: Yildiz’s play on the left gets away from his opponent and puts it low in the middle, Vlahovic’s cross and Weah’s first-time left-footed shot that hits the crossbar and ends up in the net.

The second half begins with a new addition: Savona comes in to replace Weah, who was injured at the end of the first half. In the 2nd minute, Yildiz assists Vlahovic who heads the ball, but the VAR signals offside: it remains at 2-0. At 8′ Juve is still close to the third: Vlahovic talks to Cambiaso and in front of the goalkeeper tries to fool him with a chip, saved by Reina: then on the rebound the Serbian heads but the post says no again.

In the 12th minute, a double substitution for Fabregas, who takes off Belotti and Da Cunha to make room for Abildgaard and Gabrielloni. In the 15th minute, an unfortunate horizontal pass by Moreno is intercepted by Cambiaso who shoots immediately but finishes high. In the 18th minute, Como immediately loses Abdilgaard, who is forced to leave due to injury: Cutrone also out, Verdi and Cerri come on. In the 21st minute, a second substitution for Motta with Fagioli replacing Thuram.

In the 24th minute Cabal tries his head, following a free kick but his shot ends wide. In the 33rd minute, it’s Douglas Luiz’s turn: the Brazilian, bought from Aston Villa for 50 million, comes in for Locatelli. One minute later, the only goal opportunity created by Fabregas’ team. A nice play by Strefezza who receives the ball on the right side, comes back with a feint on the left and shoots at the near post: the conclusion goes just wide. In the first minute of injury time, the Bianconeri get a third with a pearl by Cambiaso receives Mbangula’s change of field, comes back and with a left-footed shot from outside leaves the goalkeeper speechless. Curtain.