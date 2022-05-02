The operation was absolutely obvious and was never questioned by anyone. However, with Juve’s qualification for the next Champions League, the obligation to redeem Federico Chiesa was triggered.

To the viola 40 MILLION

–

Federico, who is still stopped due to injury and will see himself again next season, becomes a bianconero outright: Fiorentina, who had already collected 10 million for the onerous loan, will receive another 40 million euros, which will be payable in three installments.