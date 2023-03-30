Federico Chiesa partially trained in a group: he should also be among the squad for Verona. In the second half, Juve will be almost complete, considering that Max Allegri will only have to do without Leonardo Bonucci and Paul Pogba: the former still has pain in his fibula from the blow suffered twenty days ago against Sampdoria, the latter is recovering from a low-grade injury to the thigh adductor and aims to be there in the Europa League against Sporting.

With Alex Sandro available again, the Brazilian wall should regroup (with Bremer and Danilo) to protect Szczesny, unless Allegri wants to give Gatti another chance from the start. To manage the emergency in midfield, where the disqualified Rabiot and Paredes will be missing. Miretti is fine, Fagioli is back invigorated by his commitments with the Under 21 national team and Locatelli wants to plug it back in in the best possible way, after having worked hard during the break. Among those who can be recruited there is also Milik, who is a candidate for a segment of the match like Di Maria, expected for tomorrow after the last matches played against Argentina. Kean paws, stopped in the last two league games by the sports judge: he could start from the beginning next to Vlahovic, fresh from a profitable period in the Serbian national team, with three goals in two games. Rabiot and Paredes disqualified.