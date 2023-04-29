For Allegri he always changes his role, from striker to lateral to full range up to outside of the trident. But he still struggles to get back to the top

A little further to the right, now a little further back, no widening to the left… It sounds like a comedy gag, but Federico Chiesa’s situation at Juventus hasn’t been so different in recent months. In 1,007 minutes on the field, four different roles. And so much confusion. As if the continuous physical problems of a handicapped season were not enough for the former viola, after the knee operation in January 2022. Chiesa is now much better, but the condition seems far from being at the top. Or at least, the fantastic player with the exceptional tears of the European Championship is still not back.

Even at Fiorentina Federico was employed in different positions. But he was still a young man on the launch pad and looking for his precise football identity. At Juve, Chiesa quickly earned star status, until the bad injury at the Olimpico in Rome which kept him away from the field for 10 months. Back on November 2 for a handful of minutes in the Champions League against PSG, Fede then struggled to find continuity, thanks to a series of small but annoying physical problems. Finally, a sort of tendinitis that still torments him on and off. But beyond the physical conditions, there are tactical issues. Chiesa suffered tremendously in the first half against Inter, in which he was used as a first striker alongside Di Maria. It had already happened for about a quarter of an hour in the first leg of the Europa League match with Freiburg, before Massimiliano Allegri ran for cover by inserting Kean and Federico himself physically blocked. In the role of atypical centre-forward, as also remarked by captain Bonucci in the aftermath of the San Siro, the former Fiorentina player lacks some characteristics. “We were forced to throw long, but with Chiesa we struggled to keep the ball in front, he doesn’t have this ability.” A sting more to the coach than to the teammate. Who also played on the right full-back this season, receiving a lot of criticism in the defeat in Naples. And then also the second striker close to a real centre-forward (Vlahovic in the Italian Cup with Lazio, for example) and of course the winger in the trident, the role with which he won the European Championship in the national team with Mancini, albeit also in the blue he often changed jobs during the game. But he was a perky, almost unstoppable Chiesa. While that of today he would perhaps need more tactical certainties to regain confidence and the pace of the best times. See also Quagliarella-Verre, Sampdoria 'gives' the challenge to Juve, Toro leaves the Italian Cup

His season hasn’t been exciting, but as Allegri has often said, it will be the next one in which the Chiesa we all know will meet again. Juve is waiting for him, but it is clear that the future of the club can also insinuate some doubts. Federico has a contract that binds him to Turin until 30 June 2025. The first talks to discuss the renewal should begin shortly, but at Continassa they obviously first want to understand how this year will end and, above all, the sporting proceedings in which it is involved the society. An important investment was made for Chiesa between loan and redemption (50 million plus 10 in bonuses), in addition to the salary of 5 million net per season. He has always been considered an asset for the future as well. But if Juve does not participate in the cups, then the negotiation for the extension would become more complicated. Partly because the Juventus coffers would clearly be affected, partly because the same player could be tempted to try experiences in other big names, perhaps abroad. For now there are no offers or real interests, but never say never, especially if the Bianconeri decide to listen to any proposals. See also Sports schedule for Sunday, January 15

Speeches postponed until the end of the championship and the Europa League, hoping that Juve will reach the final in Budapest, overcoming the obstacle Sevilla in the semifinals. The important thing today is above all to recover the best Chiesa. If the performance still leaves something to be desired, at least playing time has increased: in the cups, between the double confrontation with Sporting in Europe and the return of the semifinal with Inter, Federico was on the field for 258′. The logic of the turnover meant that his employment in the championship was less, but against Lazio, Sassuolo and Napoli, the former viola always made his appearance from the bench. The last game missed due to injury dates back to April 1, when he stopped on the eve of the match against Verona. Small steps, waiting for the revving of once upon a time.

