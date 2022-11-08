Juve, the secret ticket: “Recovery plan for a disastrous budget”

The question of the alleged inflated capital gains by the Juventus managersis enriched with new details, destined to put the club even more in legal difficulties White black. There is a note – we read in Repubblica – that engages Juventus in the investigation on capital gains. A ticket written by the manager Federico Cherubs in which he goes to the attack of the then sporting director Fabio Paratici. The title was “Black book FP“(Paratici’s initials, ed). And the prosecutor’s office turned him into one of the elements indictment towards the company. Together with the chat of Chiellini with his companions and to private writing with Cristiano Ronaldo. While the sporting process risks the reopening thanks to the papers of the prosecutors.

The ticket – continues Repubblica – reports criticisms on the management di Paratici – “Opinions and evaluations change every day” – and on financial strategies: “Disastrous budget recovery plan, – form + substance “. «How did we get here?», He asks himself and cites «senseless purchases» and investments «out of reach (Kulusevski??) “. Accusing him also of the “destruction of a generation: Kean, Spinazzola, Audero…. ». Along with other elements. According to the prosecutors, the sentence is the confirmation that i inflated tags of the players and parallel agreements for the return (in the form of severance pay or loyalty bonus) of the salaries they had waived for the Covid have been there strategy for make ends meet.

