Approval of the 2022-23 budget between October and November. The match on the 19.5 million to Ronaldo and the incentive for the exodus

Fabiana Della Valle-Marco Guidi

It will still take some time before the Juventus 2022-23 budget is approved: the Board of Directors scheduled in recent days, in fact, has been postponed to the beginning of October, to be precise between the 2nd and the 6th, as per the note from the company released last Tuesday. This time, however, no earthquake in sight, as had happened a year ago, when due to the Prima investigation the president Andrea Agnelli and the entire board of directors resigned, only the desire to take a little more time before giving the ‘ok to the first assessment of the new course. The president Gianluca Ferrero, the CEO Maurizio Scanavino and the other directors chosen by John Elkann took office on January 18th and want to be as rigorous as possible, to avoid any dispute with Consob.

According to an estimate based on the half-yearly report of the parent company Exor, the club's majority shareholder, the loss for 2022-23 should be around 115 million. Juve should therefore have halved the red compared to the previous budget (-239.3 million euros). A turnaround achieved thanks to the increase in revenues and the cutting of expenses for salaries and depreciation. The club began a virtuous path in the name of sustainability last season – much appreciated by the owners – which is continuing in the current one, however the deficit is destined to grow due to the exclusion from the Champions League (around 80 million less revenue ): as a result of last year's loss, Juve's net worth as of 30 June 2023 has been reduced to around 50 million, therefore a capital increase cannot be ruled out in the short term. A possibility being examined by the shareholders, who have already intervened by injecting 700 million between 2019 and 2021.

A delicate matter, also for issues relating to budgets, is that of the lawsuit brought by Cristiano Ronaldo against Juve for the 19.5 million euros gross of the second salary package, which the Portuguese believes are still owed to him. CR7 gave up 4 months' wages (March, April, May and June 2021) to help the club in a period complicated by the Covid pandemic. According to its pool of lawyers, Juve would still have guaranteed the player the deferred payment of those salaries in the form of a bonus or incentive to leave in the event of a transfer to another team. An eventuality that would also emerge from the documents of the Turin Prosecutor's Office (wiretaps and emails). Juve, however, maintains that there are no pending issues with Ronaldo. The two sides will face it at the FIGC Arbitration Board. CR7 represented by its lawyers John Shehata, Fabio Iudica, Emanuele Lucchini Guastalla and Salvatore Pino; the Turin company by the lawyer Eugenio Barcellona, ​​of the Pedersoli firm. Referee of the "match", Leandro Cantamessa.

The crucial issue will be the interpretation of the exodus incentive guaranteed by Juventus to Cristiano when he moved to Manchester United. Can it be considered a sort of release? For the Juventus club yes, while the player believes no, because there would be no reference to the renunciation of the 19.5 million that would have been promised to him. The Portuguese's lawyers, among the documents presented, also annexed the so-called "Ronaldo card", signed by the then Juventus manager, Fabio Paratici, but not by CR7: it would be one of the proofs of Juve's commitment to payment. For the Lady's lawyers, however, this "side letter" would have no legal value and would not attest to any agreement, as the federal forms are missing. According to the other side, however, it was Juve who did not provide these forms to Cristiano, for reasons relating to the budget at the time.