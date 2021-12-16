Collected 112 million from small shareholders in addition to the 255 already subscribed by the majority shareholder Exor. The remaining 8.25 per cent, equal to approximately 33 million, on sale on 20 and 21 December

At the conclusion of the option offer of the newly issued ordinary shares, the capital increase of 400 million approved by Juventus was subscribed for 91.75 per cent, for a total amount of approximately 366.9 million at the end of this. option period. The majority shareholder Exor had already announced the subscription of its share, equal to 63.8 per cent of the share capital for an amount of 255 million, of which 75 already paid on 27 August.

The scenario of greater stress feared by the information supplement published by the club on 24 November was linked to the subscription by the majority shareholder alone, which on the basis of an influx of “limited financial resources” highlighted the risk to the “capacity of the Group. to maintain the assumption of business continuity over the course of the Plan would fail “. In addition to the 255 million Exor, therefore, Juve has raised another 112 million euros from small shareholders at this stage.

The completion of the operation – The remaining 8.25 per cent of the shares offered on which the option rights have not been exercised will be offered on the stock exchange, through Mediobanca, on 20 and 21 December 2021. Juventus reminds that a consortium of banks, consisting of Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan AG, Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA and UniCredit Corporate Investment Banking, have undertaken to underwrite, separately and without solidarity, according to the terms and conditions set out in the guarantee contract signed on 22 November 2021, any shares that may have remained unexercised at the end of the offer on the Stock Exchange, for a maximum amount of approximately € 144.9 million, i.e. the difference between the total value of the capital increase and the share due to the majority shareholder Exor.

According to what was communicated by Juventus in that supplementary statement following the opening of the Prisma investigation, “the search and seizure decree and the news of the existence of an investigation do not constitute a significant negative change whose occurrence allows the Guarantors to withdraw from the guarantee commitments in relation to the capital increase “. In light of the conclusion of the option offer, the resources that are lacking at the conclusion of the capital increase amount to approximately 33 million.

December 16, 2021 (change December 16, 2021 | 19:00)

