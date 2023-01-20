The Federal Court of Appeal is discussing the revocation motion that the Federal Prosecutor presented against the acquittal of Juve and eight other clubs last May

All ready at the Federal Court of Appeal where today at 12.30 we’re back to talking about capital gains. The hearing for the revocation application that the federal prosecutor presented against the acquittal of Juve and eight other clubs last May will start – with the lawyers connected remotely. The chief prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné – after having studied the papers of the Prisma investigation of the Public Prosecutor of Turin with the utmost attention – is convinced that he has in hand those “new elements of evidence that demonstrate the existence of the crimes” which, according to the Article 63 of the Sports Justice Code, could allow the reopening of a trial even with sentences that have become unappealable and irrevocable. In this case we are talking about interceptions and documents, including Paratici’s so-called “black book”, which the federal prosecutor could not have at his disposal in the first trial, but on which he can now count thanks to ordinary justice. See also Chestnuts or Odriozola? Two external ready to use in case of Dumfries farewell

Not just Juventus — In the classroom today, in addition to the Juventus club, also Samp, Empoli, Genoa, Parma, Pisa, Pescara, Pro Vercelli and the old Novara and 52 managers, including Agnelli, Nedved and Cherubini. The session will begin with the intervention of Chiné who, after giving reasons for the admissibility of his application, will formulate the requests for sanctions. In the last trial he had asked for fines for the clubs and inhibitions for the managers, but it is said that he cannot go further and ask – in the light of the new elements collected – penalty points.

The program — After the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the defense will speak (Juve has already filed a defense brief), then the Court, still presided over by Judge Torsello, will meet in closed session to then express itself first on the admissibility of the Public Prosecutor’s appeal, then – in if it is accepted – on the merits: Juve and the other clubs could in theory be acquitted again, otherwise the sentences will be known. If the interventions of the lawyers do not go beyond measure, we will know everything within today’s day. See also America's match schedule for the Clausura 2023 tournament

January 20, 2023 (change January 20, 2023 | 11:01)

