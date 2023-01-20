“Today’s acceptance of the appeal for revocation by the Federal Court of Appeal seems to us to constitute a clear unequal treatment to the detriment of Juventus and its managers compared to any other club or registered player”. This was stated in a note by Juventus lawyers Maurizio Bellacosa, Davide Sangiorgio and Nicola Apa after the decision of the FIGC Court of Appeal which sanctioned the Juventus club with a 15-point penalty in the capital gains trial.

“We believe that this is a clear injustice also towards millions of fans, which we trust will soon be remedied in the next level of judgement”, underline the lawyers. “We are waiting to carefully read the reasons for presenting the appeal before the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport, however we highlight, right now, that only Juventus and its managers are attributed the violation of a rule, which the same sports justice had repeatedly acknowledged not to exist”.

THE CLUB NOTE – Juventus “awaits the publication of the reasons and announces as of now the appeal to the Sports Guarantee College in terms of the Sports Justice Code”. This was stated in a note by Juventus, which is limited to retracing the steps of the story.

“Juventus Football Club announces that the Federal Court of Appeal – United Sections, having seen the appeal for revocation pursuant to Article 63 of the Sports Justice Code proposed by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, has declared the appeal for revocation admissible and therefore revoked the ruling of the Federal Court of Appeal, United Sections, n. 0089/CFA-2021-2022 of 27 May 2022 and, as a result, ordered the penalty of 15 points in the standings for Juventus to be served in the current Football Season and the temporary inhibition for the Sporting Director, Federico Cherubini, 16 months to carry out activities in the FIGC with a request for extension in the UEFA and FIFA areas.With the revoked ruling, the Federal Court of Appeal had rejected the complaint filed by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office against the decision of the Federal Court national team which, in turn, had acquitted Juventus and the other subjects deferred for the absence of any disciplinary offense in relation to the evaluation one of the effects of certain transfers of players’ registration rights on the balance sheets and on the recognition of capital gains”.