Andrea Agnelli he was president of Juventus from 2010 to 29 November 2022, officially handing over to Gianluca Ferrero on 18 January 2023. Agnelli was the most successful president in the club’s history: with 19 trophies won with the men’s team and with the great satisfactions obtained thanks to the Women and Next Gen projects. Chinè had requested a 16-month period of inhibition from football-related activities for him, the Federal Court in its sentence of January 20 brought it to two years, confirmed and therefore became definitive on April 20 by the Board of Guarantee.