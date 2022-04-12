Twelve months of inhibition for Juventus president Andrea Agnelli in the capital gains investigation, 16 months and 10 days for former Juventus director Fabio Paratici, 11 months and 5 days for Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. These are the requests of the FIGC prosecutor for the sporting trial on the case of fictitious capital gains involving 11 Serie A clubs.

Among the other requests of the Federal Prosecutor against Juventus is the inhibition for 6 months and 20 days of the current sports director Federico Cherubini, 8 months for the vice president Pavel Nedved and for the CEO Maurizio Arrivabene. A fine of 800 thousand euros was requested for the company. As for Napoli, in addition to 11 months and 5 days for De Laurentiis, 6 months and 10 days for his wife Jacqueline Marie Baudit, son Edoardo and daughter Valentina, 9 months and 15 days for CEO Andrea Chiavelli. A fine of € 329 thousand for the Italian club.

Remaining with the clubs of A: asked 12 months for Massimo Ferrero, 8 months and 20 days in Ienca and 195 thousand euros at Sampdoria; for Empoli 11 months and 15 days to the president Corsi and 42,000 to the club; as regards Genoa for Preziosi 6 months and 10 days, for Zarbano 10 months and 15 days plus a fine of 320 thousand euros.