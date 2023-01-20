Capital gains, Juve defends itself: “The appeal of the FIGC prosecutor’s office is inadmissible, because there are no new facts”

Juve defends itself for the request for revocation of the acquittal presented by the FIGC prosecutor’s office on capital gains. The appeal is “inadmissible, due to the absence, in the case in question, of the application conditions of this extraordinary remedy”, i.e. of “new facts”, according to the principle according to which “no one can be prosecuted or criminally convicted by the of the same State for an offense for which he has already been acquitted or convicted following a final judgment in accordance with the law and criminal procedure of that State”.

A principle, the one mentioned in Juve’s defense brief, according to which, in the euro unitary system, “no one may be prosecuted or convicted of an offense for which he has already been acquitted or convicted in the Union following a final criminal judgment in accordance with the law“.

“This prohibition of “bis in idem” constitutes a fundamental principle of the Italian legal system, as recognized by the Constitutional Court, which, as known, has fully implemented the interpretative indications on the matter coming from the European Courts”.

“On the subject, the defending writers are aware of the orientation of sports jurisprudence according to which the institution of revocation pursuant to art. 63 of the Sports Justice Code would not violate the prohibition of bis in idem nor would it be incompatible with the Coni Code of Justice; they believe, however, that one is appropriate renewed and in-depth reflection in the field”.

It is also clarified: “In particular, with reference to revocation, Article 63, paragraph 1, letter d) provides the possibility of challenging “all the final decisions adopted by the bodies of sports justice […] if the examination of a decisive fact has been omitted which could not have been known in the previous proceeding, or new facts have arisen after the decision has become unappealable, the knowledge of which would have led to a different ruling. The art. 63, paragraph 4, lett. a), on the other hand, allows for the sentence to be reviewed before the Federal Court of Appeal in the event that “new evidence arises or is discovered which, alone or combined with those already evaluated, demonstrate that the offender should have been acquitted””.

The defense brief was drawn up by the lawyers Maurizio Bellacosa, Davide Sangiorgio and Nicola Apa, in the interest of their respective clients, Juventus Fc, Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, Enrico Vellano, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli-Venier, Maurizio Arrivabene, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio, Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini.

Juventus capital gains, FIGC prosecutor asks for 9 penalty points

The agent of the FIGC, Giuseppe Chinè, has asked for 9 penalty points for Juventus. This is what emerges from the hearing, underway in the Court of Appeal of the Federcalcio, in which the reopening of the capital gains case is being discussed which involves, in addition to the Juventus club, 8 other clubs (Sampdoria, Empoli, Genoa, Parma, Pisa, Pescara , Pro Vercelli and the old Novara).

Juventus capital gains: inhibition requested for Agnelli, Paratici, Nedved, Cherubini, Arrivabene

Chinè also asked for 16 months of inhibition for Andrea Agnelli, 20 months and 10 days for the former sporting director Fabio Paratici, 10 months for Cherubini, 12 months for Nedved, Garimberti and Arrivabene.

The requests formulated by the federal prosecutor’s office remain unchanged with respect to the other companies involved, therefore only sanctions.

Subscribe to the newsletter

