It is ‘only’ the sentence of the FIGC Court of Appeal, therefore not a definitive sanction, but the 15-point penalty imposed on Juventus in the capital gains process leads to visualizing a different Serie A ranking compared to the one currently expressed by the pitch after 18 days. Juve, with 37 points, are third in the company of Inter, one point behind Milan and -10 from leaders Napoli. The Juventus team is currently in the Champions League zone, with a 3-point lead over Lazio, Atalanta and Roma. The penalty, if confirmed in the subsequent levels of judgement, would force Allegri’s team to restart from 22 points, on the right side of the standings, -12 from fourth place (of Lazio, Atalanta and Rome) and +13 above the relegation zone.