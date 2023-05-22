Juve-Milan with the Champions League up for grabs. The 10-point penalty decided tonight by the Federal Court of Appeal for the capital gains case amplifies the importance of the match against the Rossoneri scheduled for next Sunday. If the bianconeri win tonight in Empoli they would in fact go on 62 points overtaking Roma and Atalanta and thus placing themselves in fifth place 2 points behind Milan. By beating them in the direct match, he would then be able to return to the full Champions area.

Nedved acquitted

—

The judges of the Court – in a different composition compared to the one that had given the famous -15 on 20 January – therefore decided to intervene on the request made in the morning by the head of the FIGC Prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè who had asked for 11 penalty. The seven former managers and councilors of the Juventus board of directors for whom the prosecution had asked for eight months were acquitted. The name that catches the eye is that of Pavel Nedved, in addition to him accusations have been made against Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio and Enrico Vellano. On the other hand, the heavy inhibitions for Agnelli, Paratici, Cherubini and Arrivabene remain, which have already become final after the College of Guarantee.