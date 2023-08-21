The fans underlined the great debut of the former Bologna player: from “Kobe and Shaq? No, Cambiaso and Chiesa” to the comparison with Cancelo, the web has already found a new idol

Michael Cappello

New Juve, new protagonists. The team that debuted by winning 3-0 in Udine has one more weapon than last year: Andrea Cambiaso. If the cover man remains Federico Chiesa (goal and 7.5 performance), supported by Vlahovic, there is also room for the former Bologna player on the podium of the best. He attacks, defends, occupies the wing and the center of the field naturally. Allegri is enjoying it, and in the meantime the Juventus fans are already dreaming of having caught a new champion.

COMMENTS — “I’m afraid to go to the bedroom and find Cambiaso,” reads on Twitter. Number 27’s game is all here. And on the other hand, after the race, he too admitted it: “I ran too much, I have to learn to manage myself. At 70′ I already had cramps”. Those seventy minutes, however, were enough to make the fans fall in love. And the comparisons abound: someone sketches a parallel with Robertson of Liverpool, others choose Kobe and Shaq to describe the impact of the Cambiaso-Chiesa duo on the left. See also The great controversy of the night at the River - Vélez: Was Suárez's goal annulled by handball?

THE COMPARISONS — The other comparison, inevitably, is the one with Cancelo. Idol of the class of 2000, who just recently received his autographed shirt as a gift, tries to imitate him even on the pitch: “I watch the games and try to replicate, I have a good photographic memory,” he explains. And the results can be seen: “Finally we have the left winger, thanks Andrea”, he reads. Someone on Instagram brakes: “Promoted, but it was only the first”. And Kostic? Ninety minutes on the bench make noise and the Serbian is soon forgotten. The Juventus fans on social networks have elected their owner. The summary is all in this tweet: “Kostic plays football, Andrea ‘Joao’ Cambiaso plays football”.