Call from the coach to the former central defender of Napoli to test the waters: with a loan to Lukaku it can be done

It has now been 5 years since the day Kalidou Koulibaly silenced the Allianz Stadium with a 90th-minute punch, reopening the tricolor race. The scudetto then went equally to Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus but no one has forgotten that goal. Certainly not the Azzurri fans, who celebrated the first success obtained at Madama’s home, and not even the Juventus coach, who perhaps right from that moment put the defender in his sights. It is no coincidence that this summer his first request to reinforce the backlog was the Senegalese, who however did not feel like betraying the people of Naples who loved him so much and preferred to emigrate to the Premier League, to Chelsea . Where, however, things are not going as expected and so his name is back on the black and white agenda at the direct suggestion of Allegri, who has not shelved the intention of bringing him to Turin. See also Di Maria: "I'm not leaving the national team. I want to win another Copa America"

the fixed nail of max — At the moment it’s just an idea and a strong suggestion but it could soon become something more. Assuming that Koulibaly opens up to Juventus, contrary to what he had done this summer, later declaring in an interview with Corriere della Sera after his move to England: “A shirt that I couldn’t wear, out of faith and also out of respect” . Certainly strong statements, but which we often hear in the world of football and which are just as often denied. The Higuain and Sarri cases teach: never say never. For this Allegri not only does not give up but has already set to work. In this moment of managerial vacuum and waiting for the new diesse to be chosen (Max’s favorites are Ricky Massara and Giovanni Rossi, whom he knows very well, but Cristiano Giuntoli and Andrea Berta are also on the list) together with the head of sports area Francesco Calvo is planning the future. In theory, the defense doesn’t need new additions, but Allegri would like another centre-back to work alongside Bremer who is used to playing in the centre-left. Therefore he asked Juventus to take the opportunity if there is the possibility. See also Allegri: "Angel gives us peace of mind. His nephew? He's already written me a message, he's happy about the 2-0"

lukaku operation — Max plays on the fact that Kalidou is unhappy at Chelsea: bought from Napoli for 38 million plus bonuses, he has already been labeled a flop by the English press and could be made redundant in the summer. This is where Juventus would come into play, which obviously aims to obtain the most favorable economic conditions. The Juventus idea would be an operation to Lukaku, or a flat loan for an accessible figure and with no obligation to repurchase. Naturally, like the Belgian striker, Koulibaly should also be willing to reduce his salary: he currently earns around 10 million but at Juventus he should “settle” for 7.

first move — According to the drafts coming from Continassa, there would have already been a first contact between the coach and the player: an informal phone call in which Allegri would have reiterated to Koulibaly his desire to coach him in Turin. For the moment nothing more, the player would have limited himself to thanking, without saying too much. He will certainly discuss it again between the Juventus management and the Senegalese agent, Fali Ramadani, who has excellent relations with Juventus. He had also met her last year, when Koulibaly then chose Chelsea. Now he has repented and could allow himself to be tempted by the court of the Lady. See also WRC | New Zealand, PS10 canceled: Greensmith's bad accident

April 23, 2023 (change April 23, 2023 | 00:26)

