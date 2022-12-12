Juve defenders Bremer and Alex Sandro spoke on their respective Instagram profiles about Brazil’s defeat at the World Cup in Qatar

The resounding defeat of the Brazil on penalties against the Croatia it is only one of the great events of this World Cup. Having reached the semi-finals we can now openly say that this world Cup, even if without Italy, is certainly full of emotions. After spending a few days digesting the defeat, Bremer and Alex Sandro they wanted to write a message on social media.

The ex Turin on his profile Instagram he wrote: “There are pains that we will carry forever in our lives. This will definitely be one of them. The possibility of losing exists, but we don’t want it and we will never be ready for it. But we must go forward. To move on. Trying to fix mistakes, evolve and be even more prepared for the challenges to come. Thank you Brazil for all the love and support you have given us. We go back even stronger and more ready. Thanks for all the support and messages from affection. Beloved Motherland”.

He is echoed by the Juventus left-back, who is on his profile Instagram he said: “I thank all the fans who have been with us during this walk. Unfortunately it was not the result we wanted… you’ve all been to every game, every training with us! Proud to be BRAZILIAN“.

