Leonardo Bonucci (photo Lapresse) out of the squad, but he’s not the only Juventus player out of the technical project

Juventus, the former captain increasingly isolated. The situation is degenerating

There Juventusas well as all the other Serie A teams, is involved in defining the rose for the next season now upon us. The transfer market it is in its crucial phase and the negotiations are going on but there is a symbol player of the black and white club that has been put on since July on the margins and excluded from the squad: he is the captain of the national team Leonardo Bonucci. The Juventus club wants to find another team, but in the meantime the situation is becoming very tense and between the player and the club it is now war. Defender Leonardo Bonucci must be reinstated in the squad by Juventus. The Italian Footballers’ Association made it known through its president Umberto Calcagno.

