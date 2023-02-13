With a video posted on social media, the Juve Women’s players Boattin and Immaginant have come out

Day of great revolutions in the world of football, with Lisa Boattin and Linda Guardant what did they do coming out on their social media. The announcement of the two players of the Juve Women it came after the one in the morning of the former Udinese and Sampdoria midfielder Jankto.

The two players communicated their relationship to the world with a very sweet video published on social media by Juve: “Everyone has to feel good about themselves. Our relationship started thanks to Juventus. We shared many emotions together. Love makes you feel alive and everyone must be free to be who they are and feel good about themselves”.

February 13, 2023 (change February 13, 2023 | 19:38)

