Massimiliano Allegri will lose one of his “technical-tactical” arms in the summer. The Juventus adventure of Paolo Bianco, who has been on the Livorno staff since July, will end at the end of the championship. The news of the farewell of the technical collaborator from Foggia, Allegri’s player at the time of Cagliari, has circulated in the market halls in the last few hours, but according to what filters from black and white circles, the decision has been made and above all communicated to both Max and the company for some time.