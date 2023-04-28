In June, the coach will terminate the contract early. At the basis of the divorce is the desire to start a career as a protagonist in Serie B or C
Massimiliano Allegri will lose one of his “technical-tactical” arms in the summer. The Juventus adventure of Paolo Bianco, who has been on the Livorno staff since July, will end at the end of the championship. The news of the farewell of the technical collaborator from Foggia, Allegri’s player at the time of Cagliari, has circulated in the market halls in the last few hours, but according to what filters from black and white circles, the decision has been made and above all communicated to both Max and the company for some time.
At the basis of Bianco’s divorce, which in June will terminate his contract expiring in 2024 in advance, there is the desire to “go it alone” on the bench to begin a career as head coach. The same desire that a year ago prompted Bianco to leave Roberto De Zerbi’s staff, with whom he had collaborated first at Sassuolo and then at Shakhtar Donetsk. Adventure postponed for twelve months, but far from Turin and Juventus. Bianco, after the experience gained first alongside De Zerbi and now with Allegri, will start again from a first team in Serie B or C.
April 28 – 12.15pm
