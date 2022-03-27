With 4 days to play, the bianconere mortgage the fifth championship in a row with Boattin’s brace. Sampdoria fouls Napoli

Between the first leg and the return leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Lyon, Juventus found a way to fend off yet another attack on the top of Roma. With Vinovo’s 3-1 at Inter, Montemurro’s team returned to +5 on the Giallorossi, with four days to play and a favorable direct match. In the event of an equal number of points, there are no play-offs: Juventus only need seven points to win the fifth championship in a row. In the other matches on Sunday, AC Milan’s 2-0 at Fiorentina, while the victory of Sampdoria troubles Napoli, which remains third from last.

JUVENTUS 3-1 INTER – Lisa Boattin, this season, had already hurt Inter, scoring directly from a corner kick in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. In Vinovo you did even better: a brace from Juventus defensive winger paved the way for the bianconere, who were ever closer to the Scudetto. Seven points in the last four days against Sampdoria (already saved), Lazio (almost relegated), Sassuolo and Milan (who could be out of the Champions League) will be enough to toast the fifth consecutive title. Boattin broke the deadlock in the 26th minute with a razor left foot that slipped behind Durante. Still on the left came the splendid goal of Tatiana Bonetti’s equalizer, but at the beginning of the second half Boattin threw another left-handed into Inter’s goal. In the 69th minute, the new entry Bonfantini closed the scores, with the second goal in a week after the one against Lyon in the Champions League: the former Roma and Inter Milan with right-footed beat Durante for the third time. See also It's not just Junior: Tolima also shakes the La Liga market

AC MILAN 2-0 FIORENTINA – At Vismara, Milan overtook Sassuolo, recovering third place by beating 2-0 a Fiorentina who remains in the relegation zone. Without Giacinti but with the other ex Boquete in the field, Viola risked suffering the advantage already at the opening with another ex, Alia Guagni; the result was instead Bergamaschi with a winning tap on Schroffenegger’s defective exit. The doubling was signed by Tucceri Cimini with his right two minutes from the end. The only discordant note for Milan, who returned to win in the league after three draws in a row, was the expulsion of Codina.

SAMPDORIA 1-0 NAPLES – In Bogliasco, Sampdoria beat Napoli 1-0, which at the moment would be relegated, but which hopes to move up the rankings by taking advantage of the direct clashes against Lazio, Empoli and Pomigliano. To punish Napoli, Spinelli’s goal in the 9 ‘, who threw himself on the short rejected by Baldi on Tarenzi’s attempt. The Napoli goalkeeper then kept his team in the game on Rincon and again on Tarenzi in the first half and on a deviation of his partner Toniolo on a Battelani free-kick. In the final, an opportunity for Napoli with Abrahamsson who failed to deflect a header from Soledad into the goal. See also Chivas falls to Tigres and generates uncertainty among its fans

March 27, 2022

