Sassuolo wants 40 million cash and there are signs of important offers from abroad. The bianconeri must quickly find the formula for the midfielder
The appointment is only postponed, but the will remains unchanged: Federico Cherubini and Giovanni Carnevali will not meet today in Rimini, on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the transfer market, to talk about Manuel Locatelli, because the Juventus manager will not be present, but certainly a new date will be set, because Juventus wants to give Massimiliano Allegri their favorite Italian midfielder.
