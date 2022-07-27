A good draw for Juventus against Barcelona: without Vlahovic, who was still on the bench for the whole match, the protagonist is Moise Kean, who responds to Dembele’s brace with two right-footed goals. Good debut as owner of Bremer, still in great shape Di Maria, a very precious purchase.

Double Dembelé

–

Allegri replaces Pogba with Locatelli and Piazza Rovella in the control room. Vlahovic still starts on the bench, in the trident it’s up to Kean this time to play the center forward, with Di Maria on the right and Cuadrado on the left. Xavi responds with Kessie in midfield and Dembélé in the trident with Aubameyang and Lewandowski. The beginning is all branded Barcelona: Spanish masters of the field and Juve harnessed in pressing blaugrana. Barça immediately becomes dangerous with 4 shots of a few minutes: Dembélé, Lewandowski, Kessie and Aubameyang try. For Juventus, on the other hand, the liveliest is Di Maria, who always hurts with his percussion. Barcelona in front is frightening especially with Dembélé and it is no coincidence that the goal of the advantage comes out of his foot: Alex Sandro blows himself up and the diagonal blow is impregnable. A little more than 5 minutes later he does an encore starting again from the right: this time it is Cuadrado and Locatelli who pay the price. In the middle, however, there is the black and white goal, with Kean who anticipates Eric Garcia with his right and At 34 ‘a goal by Dembélé who drinks Alex Sandro and with a diagonal blow brings the Blaugrana ahead.