Double session for the bianconeri, who are starting to prepare for the match against Napoli. The captain has had close contact with a positive, while Arthur and Pinsoglio are in quarantine

Double training for Juve on the last day of the year. First sessions on the field between athletic and technical work with the ball for Allegri’s group, which was also joined by the South Americans who returned to the Continassa twenty-four hours later than the others. They did not have access to the Pinsoglio and Arthur sports center, positive results at Covid-19 in the post-holiday swabs round. While Chiellini, following a contact with a positive, will remain in fiduciary isolation for the whole week.

CONTINASS HERE – The Covid issue in Under 23 is decidedly more cumbersome: the last to be added to the list of positives are Brighenti and De Marino, already in isolation Soulé, Miretti, Anzolin, Sekulov, and again De Winter, Da Graca, Boloca, Raina and Barrenechea . In fact, some of these would also have been useful to Allegri, who in the meantime has recovered Dybala and Chiesa and hopes to have the best Danilo (out for over a month) very soon.

Morata’s position is particularly strange, with his head on the field in view of the next big match with Napoli (Juve will restart strong and in January will probably direct his season) and with an eye on the market, after having expressed appreciation for the possible sale immediate to Barcelona. Juve, however, will let him go only after finding a valid alternative.

