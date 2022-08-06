The venue changes, no longer Tel Aviv but Continassa, but the opportunity to meet with Atletico Madrid, on and off the pitch, is the awaited right moment to reopen the channels of dialogue between Juventus and the Colchoneros management. on a particularly sensitive point for a while all the parties involved: the possibility of a new transfer to black and white of Alvaro Morata. A desired scenario but with relative economic resources to be realized. Seeing each other in person and looking into each other’s eyes is the best way to understand if approaching steps are possible. Perhaps the last chance, because the market is calling. Or maybe not.