Juventus lost 4-0 against Atletico Madrid in the friendly match played at Continassa. Bad performance of the bianconeri coached by Allegri, outclassed by the Spaniards in the last test before the start of the 2022-2023 Serie A championship, starting in a week. The colchoneros pass with the hat-trick of the former bianconero Morata (10 ‘, 43’, and 52 ‘), who is also close to Juve in this market session. Atletico closes the score in the 91st minute with Cunha, bringing the curtain down in the match in which the Turin players offer a very bad show: zero play, zero ideas, zero rhythm. “We worked a lot this week, we arrived a little tired: it’s not a mitigating factor, this match should make us think that to win games against opponents like this we need another mental approach, because on the 15th there are 3 points in We will find a Sassuolo who has technique, we have quality and the possibility of starting the championship well, but we have to crack down and be more bad. This defeat will do us good “, Allegri’s words to the Juventus website.

“We still have a bit of tiredness and jet lag on us, I haven’t slept well this week and neither have my teammates. We also need to learn from these teams, who want to compete and always win. We don’t think too much about the result but certainly there is. it is necessary to improve and to raise the level of attention, it is not enough to have clear ideas but a spirit of competition is needed; we are Juve, we have a heavy shirt in world football and nothing is taken for granted. With the support of the fans we want to make a better season last year, “says Danilo.